Groom , Keith
Keith Lamont Groom, 61, a lifelong resident of New Haven entered into rest on April 20,2020 after a long illness. He was the son of the late Kenneth Givens and Rosalee Groom Givens-Howard. He was a retired employee of the State of CT after 23 years. He was also an avid sports fan who enjoyed coaching. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife Dawn Groom; his sons Kenneth of North Carolina and Kendell of California; sisters Kent Givens of Meriden and Medria Givens of New Haven; one brother James (Abdullah Shakur) Howard of Meriden; three grandsons Kendell Groom Jr., Jah-leel Johnson & Eathan Johnson along with a host of relatives and friends who loved him dearly.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to the Smilow Cancer Center in New Haven that provide support during his illness. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Groom family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 26, 2020