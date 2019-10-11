|
|
Putney, Keith J.
Keith J. Putney, 58, of Prospect, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 30 years to Cynthia Zaza Putney. Keith was born in New Haven on January 26, 1961 and was the son of Dorothy J. Gaetano Putney and the late John W. Putney. He was self-employed as a master carpenter. Keith was an avid outdoor sportsman and a former Range Safety Officer at Blue Trail Range; Wallingford, CT. He was also a passionate musician and very-very patriotic. Father of Jasin, Cameron and Evan. Brother of Donna (John) Scasino. Son-in-law of Samuel and Maria Zaza. Brother-in-law of Donna (Marco) Perugini, Maria (Pat) Mancini and Samuel Zaza (fiancé Michelle Fredericks). Also, survived by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces.
The visiting will be Sunday from 2:00-6:00 p.m. in North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A service will be conducted at 6:00 pm following the visiting hours. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 12, 2019