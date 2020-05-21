Interrante, Keith M.
Keith M. Interrante, age 88, of Derby entered into rest on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Valerie Manor in Torrington. He was the devoted husband of the late Mary Piccolello Interrante. Keith was born in Bridgeport on September 15, 1931 son of the late Leonard J. and Ester (Clayton) Interrante. He proudly served with the US Army during the Korean War. Keith was a Design Engineer at Robertshaw Controls for many years until his retirement. Keith enjoyed boating with friends and family and traveling with his wife Mary. He was the beloved father of Keith Interrante, Jr. and his wife Jayne and Leonard Interrante and loving grandfather of Sarah Blanchard and her husband Christopher, Lindsey, Joshua and Abigail Interrante. Due to the coronavirus pandemic his service will be private. The Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby has been entrusted with his arrangements. Friends may leave condolences at www.adzimafh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 21, 2020.