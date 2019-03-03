Swartz, Keith



Keith Newton Swartz, of 65 Broad Street, Guilford, passed away on February 24, 2019. A forester, the owner of an architectural millwork business, and in recent years a supporter of the SARAH programs for persons with intellectual and other disabilities, Keith was a loving and beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Virginia Young Swartz, his son, Christopher, his two grandchildren, Ethan and Tyler, his brothers Doug, Bruce and Neil, his brother-in-law, Robert Young, Jr. and several nieces and nephews. Keith was a graduate of Paul Smith's College, the University of New Hampshire and received his MBA from Boston College; he was a veteran of the Navy Reserve. He is mourned by a wide circle of family and friends, whose lives were enriched by Keith's always-cheerful disposition, his love for the Connecticut woods and for Long Island Sound, his enthusiasm for his latest project or invention — whatever it might be — and his life-long commitment to helping others.

A memorial service will be held at a time to be announced. To sign the online guestbook please visit hawleylincolnmemorial.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 3, 2019