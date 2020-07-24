Fee, Kelly Anne

Kelly Anne Fee, 43, of Guilford and North Haven, passed away suddenly on Friday, July 17, 2020. Kelly was born in New Haven on June 7, 1977, to Barbara (Matheis) Levine and the late Russell Fee. Through many struggles, she maintained a positive attitude and loving demeanor. She loved to help others and was always grateful for kindness shown to her. She unconditionally loved her children, family and friends. She enjoyed waitressing at the Twin Pines Diner and considered her patrons as family. Kelly was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to those who knew and loved her. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her children, Bryonna Geiste, Nicholas and Bayleigh Pellow, and Darrell Torcaso, along with her siblings, Scott (Jennifer) Fee, April (Joselo) Benavides, Daniel Levine, and Amy (James) Limmer, their children, and two grandchildren. She is also survived by her boyfriend Kevin Mousch and his children Nick, Kami and Nate, and his family. Additionally, Kelly was predeceased by her grandparents and stepfather Bruce Levine. A celebration of Kelly's life will be held on a date and time to be announced. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 28, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at 1 Roarke Road, North Haven, CT.







