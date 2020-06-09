Bell, Kenneth

Kenneth Bell, 56, of New Haven, CT. Born on Nov. 25th, 1963 entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 30th, 2020. He was the son of Freemon Roberta Bell.

He leaves to cherish his memory 1 son Tyrell Glover, 4 daughters Chrystina and Rennee Dennie, Paula and Theresa Bell of New Haven, CT. Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 2 sisters Genesia "Bell" Inge and Sybil Bell 3 brothers Willie "Danny" Bell, Kevin Bell and David Bell all of New Haven, Ct. And a host of other relatives and friends.

Kenneth was predeceased by his mother Freemon Roberta Bell. Services provided by Howard K. Hill 9-10:30 a.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store