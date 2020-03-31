New Haven Register Obituaries
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm Street
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-4630
Kenneth Boisvert


1953 - 2020
Kenneth Boisvert Obituary
Boisvert, Kenneth
Kenneth Boisvert, 66, departed this life on March 28, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital after complications due to diabetes. He was the beloved husband of Sandra (Oros) Boisvert.
He was born in Meriden on December 3, 1953, a son of the late Margaret (Tomko) Boisvert and Albert and Clara Boisvert.
Public services will be at a later date to be announced. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford has been entrusted with the arrangements. To find updated scheduling of services when available or leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 1, 2020
