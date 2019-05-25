New Haven Register Obituaries
Kenneth Rudnicki
Rudnicki, Kenneth C.
Kenneth C. Rudnicki, 85, of Meriden, CT passed away on May 20, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born to parents Camillus Rudnicki and Sophie (Gontarz) Zobriski on February 15, 1934. He graduated from Wilbur Cross High School and received both a Bachelors and MBA degree from the University of Bridgeport. Ken also served in the US Navy during the Korean War as a hospital corpsman.
Ken had a long career as a Southern New England Telephone Co. where he retired at the age of 53. He spent his 30-plus year retirement playing golf, traveling, and writing poetry.
Ken is survived by his sons Kenneth C. (Sheila) Rudnicki Jr. and Paul D. Rudnicki, his daughter Karen L. Rudnicki, and his grandchildren Zachariah Rudnicki, Kate Rudnicki and Abigail (David) Cannon.
A memorial service will be held at the Wallingford Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 10:00AM with the family receiving friends immediately after the service. A private burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be sent to the , PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 26, 2019
