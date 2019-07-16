Chipkin, Kenneth

Kenneth Chipkin, "Poppy," left this world peacefully on July 15, surrounded by family and looking out at the scene he loved most, the Long Island Sound in Branford, CT. Ken was born in Brooklyn, NY on July 11, 1935 to Sam and Anna Chipkin, living there until 1959, with Branford becoming his beloved final home. He was born without a middle name and could only afford a high school education, but he made up for both with the heart of a lion and a personality to match.

Ken found his niche in life in the men's apparel and textile business. After working for many years as a salesman, he built an enormously successful consulting business, Gateway Knitting. He made many loyal friends and business partners throughout North and South America, creating wealth, prosperity and good will in both continents.

On May 2, 1959, Ken married the love of his life, Linda, and enjoyed over 60 years of marriage together. They traveled the world and still managed to raise two devoted sons, Bruce and Evan.

"Poppy" was extremely community minded and enjoyed many years as a member at Temple Beth Tikvah in Madison, CT. He will always be remembered for his quick wit and his "kibitzing"personality. He was generous to a fault and was immediately recognized around town riding his trusted, old, blue vespa, with his full head of silver hair and mustache, driving to play his favorite sport, tennis. He was always impeccably dressed and on the cutting edge of fashion. As such, he leaves behind an enormous array of sports jackets that span six decades of fashion.

In reality, "Poppy" was all about family and friends. He adored his seven grandchildren and was extremely proud of his two sons and daughters-in-law. He and Linda hosted numerous parties, including their famous and anticipated July 4th fireworks display. He truly loved the friendships and the conversations that evolved from these intimate gatherings.

Ken is survived by his devoted wife Linda, who he lovingly cared for as her health declined over the past few years. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren (Alexandra, Ben, Harrison, Jake, Jenna, Matthew and Jillian), two daughters-in-law (Megan and Gwen) and two sons, Bruce and Evan. All loved him dearly and will miss him sorely. He also had countless friends whose unyielding devotion he appreciated immensely.

Funeral Services at Temple Beth Tikvah, 196 Durham Road, Madison, Thursday at 2:00 p.m. with Interment to follow at Beaverbrook Cemetery, Clinton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial Contributions may be sent to Alzheimer's Disease Research . Funeral arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure Funeral Home. To sign an online registry book or leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register from July 17 to July 18, 2019