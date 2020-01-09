|
Hennessey, Kenneth D.
Kenneth D. Hennessey, 78, of Northford, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 7, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 56 years to Barbara A. Petrarca Hennessey. Ken was born in Indiana, Pennsylvania on October 6, 1941 and was the son of the late Earle and Dorothy Pekala Hennessey. He earned a bachelor's degree from the former Indiana Pennsylvania Teachers College, a Master's degree from Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana and a Chemical Engineering degree from the University of Akron, Ohio. Ken taught mathematics and chemistry at Admiral King HS in Lorain, Ohio where he was also the varsity wrestling coach. He forged a special bond with his wrestlers and would recount stories about them his entire life. In 1970, he moved to Northford, Connecticut where for the next 40 years he was a Chemical Salesman for B.F. Goodrich Chemical and all their subsidiaries. He was passionate about his work and took a special interest in the lives of his customers. They were like family to him. When he was not traveling for his job, Ken coached midget football, little league baseball and girls softball. He was an active parishioner at St. Monica's Church, Northford where he served as an usher. In his free time, Ken enjoyed fishing, skiing and watching football. Unquestionably, his biggest passion was his vacation home on Lake Armington in Piermont, NH. Whether splitting wood, fishing, skiing, or simply sitting at the dock watching his grandchildren enjoy the lake, Ken cherished this time with his family and friends. Father of Shawn (Anita) Hennessey, Kristen (Joseph) Sicignano and Nicole (Marc) Brustman. Grandfather of Patrick and Matthew Hennessey, Joey Sicignano, Nolan and Jamie Brustman. Predeceased by his brother Ronald Hennessey.
The visiting hours will be Sunday from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Monday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Ambrose Parish at St. Monica Church, 1331 Middletown Avenue, Northford at 10:00. Interment will follow in the Northford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Closer to Free Fund, Smilow c/o Yale New Haven Hospital Development, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 10, 2020