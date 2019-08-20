|
Duncan, Kenneth
Kenneth E. Duncan, 96, of 3229 Ashlar Village, formerly of Farms Village Rd., West Simsbury died on August 19, 2019 at Midstate Medical Center in Meriden. He was the loving husband of the late Ruth E. Duncan. Ken was born in New Britain, October 9, 1922, a son of the late George A.R. and Alice Cutting Duncan. He was a proud World War II veteran serving with the Merchant Marines in the Atlantic and Pacific.
Mr. Duncan was a resident of West Simsbury for 47 years until moving to Wallingford in 2005. He was employed as a Telephone Company Engineer with S.N.E.T. for 37 years. He was a former member of the Simsbury Congregational Church, a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, a life member of the National Trust of Scotland, was a past master of St. Mark's Lodge #36 AF & AM now Valley Lodge #36 AF & AM in Simsbury and had been a Mason for 75 years. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 187, the Sphinx Shriners of Newington, Sphinx Highlanders Band, Bridgeport Consistory Scottish Rite, Lafayette Consistory, Bridgeport, Washington Commandry #1 in Hartford and was a past patron of Hesper Chapter #71, O.E.S. in Simsbury.
Ken is survived by his son, Alan B. Duncan (Jane) of Amarillo, TX; and his daughter, Susan Howison (Del) of Burbank, CA, as well as four grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Ruth Cost Duncan, he was predeceased by his siblings, Raymond Duncan, Wallace Duncan, and Doris E. Kingsbury
Relatives and friends may attend a Memorial Service for Ken on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10:00 at Masonic Ashlar Village, Bridge House entrance, Auditorium C. Interment will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. It is suggested that gifts in his memory be made to the , 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford has been entrusted with final arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.baileycares.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 21, 2019