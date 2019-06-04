|
|
Villani, Kenneth E.
Kenneth E. Villani, 66, of Wallingford, loving husband of Gail (Bombace) Villani, passed away peacefully, Sunday, June 2, 2019.
His family will receive relatives and friends at Most Holy Trinity Church, 84 North Colony St., Friday, June 7, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 10:40 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be sent to the , CT Affiliate Inc., 2080 Silas Deane Highway 2nd Floor, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 For online condolences, visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on June 5, 2019