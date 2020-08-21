1/1
Kenneth Gamsby
1953 - 2020
Gamsby, Kenneth
Kenneth E. "Skip" Gamsby, Jr., 66, formerly of Arrowdale Road, North Haven for many years until moving to Cape Coral, Florida in 2013, passed away at his home on Friday, August 7th, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 44 years to Geraldine "Gerry" Gargano Gamsby. Skip was born in New Haven on October 11, 1953 and was the son of the late Kenneth E. Gamsby, Sr. and Virginia Linsley Gamsby. A graduate of North Haven High School, Skip had worked for the United Aluminum Corporation for 35 years and during that time was an active member in the United Steelworkers Union, Local 134L, until his retirement. In his adult years, he was an avid softball player and later was a coach for the Max Sinoway Baseball League of North Haven. Skip enjoyed mornings out to breakfast with Gerry, boating, fishing, snowmobiling, camping, entertaining (especially his Super Bowl parties) and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. Father of Danielle Viveiros (Mark) of North Haven, Jason Gamsby (Lisa) of Guilford and the late Nicole Linsley Gamsby. Grandfather "Pop Pop" of Madison & Matteo Viveiros and Grace Gamsby. Brother of Linda Phass of Coconut Creek, Florida and the late Judith (Robert) Waldron, and beloved Uncle to several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
The visiting hours will be Monday, August 24th from 4 to 8 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. On Tuesday morning, August 25th, family and friends are invited to go directly to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 10:00 to attend a Mass of Christian burial and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 307 7th Avenue, Suite 1802, New York, NY 10001 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929. www.northhavenfuneral.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church
AUG
25
Committal
All Saints Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
