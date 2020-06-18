Brunner, Sr., Kenneth H.Kenneth H. Brunner, Sr., 80, of Melbourne, FL, formerly of North Haven, CT died peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital, St. Raphael Campus. He was the beloved husband of fifty seven years to Joan T. Vassallo Brunner. Ken was born in Union City, NJ on July 3, 1939, a son of the late Henry W. and Irene I. Aimone Brunner. He grew up in Ordell, NJ, and had resided in North Haven for most of his life before moving to Melbourne ten years ago. Ken was a computer network engineer, and had worked for NASDAQ for thirty five years, retiring in 2000. He is also survived by two daughters, Kimberly A. Dell and Karin (Robert) Deming of Wallingford, CT, one son, Kenneth H. (Suzanne) Brunner, Jr. of Warwick, RI, one brother, Douglas Brunner of Dutchess County, NY, and five grandchildren, Christopher and Ryan Deming, Jocelin Dell, and Dylan and Sophie Brunner. Funeral services for Ken were private. A public memorial service will take place in North Haven at a later date. The Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven has been entrusted with arrangements.