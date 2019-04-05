New Haven Register Obituaries
Services
Robinson, Wright & Weymer Inc
34 Main St
Centerbrook, CT 06409
(860) 767-8000
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robinson, Wright & Weymer Inc
34 Main St
Centerbrook, CT 06409
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Joseph Church
48 Middlesex Avenue
Chester, CT
View Map
Kenneth Vernon Howley, 72, of Chester, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2019 with his beloved wife of 48 years Paula (Voghell) at his side. He also leaves his children, David Howley, Keith Howley and his wife Kimberly, Amy Hathaway and her husband Jack, and Nathan Howley. Ken also is survived by his six beloved grandchildren, Ethan, Julia, Nora and Jonathon Howley and Lillian and Charles Hathaway, and his three brothers, Thomas, Dennis and Gary Howley and their families. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 7 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, 34 Main Street in Centerbrook. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 8 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Joseph Church, 48 Middlesex Avenue in Chester. Burial will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ken's name to the , Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. To view Ken's full obituary, share a memory of him or send a condolence to his family, please visit www.rwwfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 6, 2019
