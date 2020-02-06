New Haven Register Obituaries
Kenneth J. Warchol


1943 - 2020
Kenneth J. Warchol Obituary
Warchol, Kenneth J
On February 3, 2020, Kenneth J. Warchol, died at the St. Joseph's Center, in Trumbull, CT. He was born on June 18, 1943, to Frank J. and Celia (Denkiewicz) Warchol. He grew up in South Deerfield, MA, at Stockbridge Farm, which has been in his family for over a hundred years. Upon finishing college, he taught high school English for five years, and then went on to graduate school. He received his Master's degree from Boston University, and then accepted a fellowship for further study at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, where he received a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Study. He then returned to New England to work as a school Media Specialist for the city of Norwalk, CT. He remained there until his retirement in 2004. In his leisure time, he enjoyed hosting friends at his home in New Haven, riding his bike along the Connecticut coast, attending cultural and social events in New York City, and traveling as much as time and budget would allow. After retirement, he traveled more extensively and visited every state and nearly four hundred destinations in over fifty countries. He leaves his longtime friend and companion, Chris Gallant, of Shelton, CT; his brother and sister-in-law, John A. and Mary Ellen Warchol, of South Deerfield, MA; and many friends made through his various travels. Ken's services will be private and have been entrusted to the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton, CT. Ken wrote this obituary and requested that his ashes be dispersed at Stockbridge Farm. Online condolences can be left for his loved ones at www.riverviewfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 7, 2020
