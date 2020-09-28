Hehn, Sr., Kenneth L.
SEYMOUR: Kenneth L. Hehn, Sr., age 89 of Seymour, beloved husband of the late Judith (Scott) Hehn, entered peaceful rest on Friday, September 25, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital. Born in Newark, NJ on September 24, 1931, he was the son of the late Ludwig and Anna (Schneider) Hehn. A retired technician for AVCO Lycoming, Kenneth also owned and operated Hehn Amusements along with his wife, Judith, for many years, supplying amusement rides to fairs and festivals throughout the State of CT and in particular, the Seymour Pumpkin Festival for 32 years. He was also a proud US Air Force veteran, serving in Korea. Survivors include his loving sons, Kenneth, Jr. and his wife Catalina Hehn of FL, Russell and his wife Colleen Hehn of Seymour, and Bryan and his wife Michele Hehn of FL; 5 adored grandchildren, Allison, Madison, Sara, Ryan and Scott; 2 cherished great-granddaughters, Jocelyn and Aryana, as well as his niece, Nancy Ferguson. Kenneth was predeceased by his sister, June Abel. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home, 161 W. Church St., Seymour, CT 06483. Inurnment will follow in Trinity Cemetery, Seymour. Please be advised that mask wearing and social distancing will be observed during visitation and burial. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit us at www.hullfh.com
