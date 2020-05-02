Kenneth Ledbetter
Ledbetter, Kenneth
Kenneth"Kenny" Wayne Ledbetter, 72, of New Haven entered eternal rest on May 1, 2020. Mr. Ledbetter was born in New Haven,CT on September 19, 1947, the son of the late Terell F. Ledbetter Sr. and Ruth L. Ledbetter. A lifelong resident, he was a graduate of James Hillhouse High School and was formerly employed at Yale University facilities department. Mr. Ledbetter leaves to cherish loving and lasting memories, his childhood sweetheart and wife Mary Baskin Ledbetter; daughter Antoinette F. Hazard (Keith D. Moore); son Errikk Baskin (Sharee); and sister Rev. Geraldine L. Cox as well as a host of grand and great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his son Kenneth Hazard; sisters Dorothy Wells and Paula Ledbetter and brothers Terell Jr., James and Gerald.
A celebration of life will be held Thurs. May 7,2020 at 10 a.m. at McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave. New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hours are 9 a.m. until time of service. Interment in Hamden Plains Cemetery. Service of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home. To leave a message of comfort for the Ledbetter family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.



Published in The New Haven Register on May 2, 2020.
