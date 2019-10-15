New Haven Register Obituaries
Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home
161 West Church Street
Seymour, CT 06483-2525
(203) 888-2538
Kenneth M. Paige Obituary
Paige, Kenneth M.
Kenneth M. Paige age 74 of Shelton, died peacefully in his home on Oct. 5, 2019. Son of Alexander and Alice (Kiraly) Paige; he was the second of 3 children. Ken grew up and raised his family in Fairfield. A graduate of Andrew Warde High School, he attended Northeastern University until he was drafted into the U.S. Army, of which he served during the Vietnam conflict. Upon his discharge, he returned to Fairfield, married, had a daughter and became a step-father to two children. He worked for Pitney Bowes as a Mechanical Engineer until retirement. Ken was a skilled marksman throughout his life, in his later years, computers became the focal point. Though his card playing was slightly suspect, his weekly get-togethers at his sister's house kept him busy, gave him laughs, and kept him close. Kenneth is survived by his daughter Jennifer Steinmetz and husband Jeffrey of Ansonia; his sister, Laura Dobler and husband David of Oxford; his sister Roberta Skraptach and husband John of Charlotte, NC; his step-son Christopher Vaughan and wife Franette of Bettendorf, IA; his step-daughter Joanne Quinones of Bridgeport; his grandchildren Ailinn Steinmetz, Samantha and Zachary Quinones, Taylor, Trevor and Lauren Vaughan; his nephew Scott Dobler and wife Janetta and son Benjamin; his nephew Marcus Dobler and love Debbie Campoli; and of course his fur-baby Lillibet. A family service will be held at a later date. Thoughts, prayers and blessings may be written on the Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home site, www.hullfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations (either physical or monetary) can be made to the Shelton Animal Hospital.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 16, 2019
