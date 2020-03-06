|
Abrams, Kenneth Mark
Kenneth Mark Abrams, 69, Avon, CT passed away on March 3, 2020 at UCONN Health surrounded by his family who loved him. Kenneth was born on March 8, 1950 in New Haven, CT to his parents Arnold and Beatrice Abrams. He grew up in Hamden, CT where is graduated from Hamden High School and American International College in MA. He was a longtime elementary school teacher for the Hamden School System where he was admired by staff and students alike. A longtime resident of Cheshire, CT, upon retirement, he and his wife Marjorie moved to the Villages in 2008. He always loved to golf, bowl and play tennis whenever he had the chance and enjoyed his time umpiring softball for so many years. Upon moving to The Villages he also developed a passion for pickle ball that rivaled golf and even had a green thumb creating the most beautiful gardens in his lawn. He loved his family who always came first and would do anything for them. He now gets to rejoin his wife and parents who passed away before him. He is survived by his two devoted sons Scott and Todd Abrams, his daughter-in-law Daniella Abrams, his sister Janet Kipperman, and two grandchildren Ethan and Mason Abrams. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 15th at 11:30 a.m. at Temple Beth Shalom loc ated at 1809 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT 06517 Shiva calling hours will be Tuesday, March 10-Thursday, March 12th from 5-9 p.m. at both Scott's residence in Wallingford, CT as well as Todd's residence in Vernon, CT. The family has requested donations be made to Temple Beth Shalom at the address above in his loving memory. Services had been entrusted to Page-Theus funeral home, Leesburg, FL. Online condolences and memories can be shared by visiting www.pagetheusfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 7, 2020