Martino, Sr., Kenneth

Kenneth F. Martino, Sr., 88, of Orange, beloved husband of the late Janet (Maloney) Martino, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019. Born on April 20, 1931 in Woodbridge CT, he was the son of the late Francis and Annetinette Martino. Ken graduated from Yale University in 1953 with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. He served in the US Army for 38 years (Active/Reserve) achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Ken worked at Textron Lycoming for 42 years in research and development for gas turbine engines. In his spare time, he volunteered for the Orange Babe Ruth, was a member of the American Legion Post 127, became president of the Orange Little League, and was involved with the youth football and hockey programs. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Ken is survived by his sons, Kenneth F. (Patricia) Martino, Jr. and Gary Marino; grandsons, Kenneth III, Nicholas, William, Robert, and James Martino, siblings, Francis Pagliaro, Dorothy Martino, and Dr. Edward (Patricia) Martino; son-in-law, Michael Melsopp; and extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his daughter, Debra Melsopp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Rd., Orange (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Interment to follow at Orange Center Cemetery, Orange Center Rd., Orange. Family and friends may call on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad Street Milford, CT 06460. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org/support. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com. Published in The New Haven Register on July 15, 2019