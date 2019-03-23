Matloff, Kenneth

Kenneth Matloff, 81, of Orange passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family on Thursday, March 21, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife, Helen Matloff, brother Dr. David (Dr. Martha) Matloff of Geneva, NY, Sister in Law Martha Matloff of Los Angeles, his many extended children, Valerie (David) Lemel of Cheshire, Linda Kaufman of West Hartford, Diane (Alan) Bressler of Atlanta, their children, Daniel and Drew Lemel, Zoe Kaufman and Jake Bressler and his adoring nephew and nieces, Stephen (Susan) Matloff and Lori (Brian) Goler of California, Ellen Matloff (Michael Bowler) of Branford, and Sarah Redbord of Massachusetts. Ken is predeceased by his parents, Hyman and Ruth (Rachlin) Matloff of West Haven, and brother Dr. Jack Matloff of Beverly Hills, CA.Born and raised in West Haven, and a proud alumni of Quinnipiac College, Ken was a highly reputed CPA with his own practice in New Haven for nearly 50 years. During his retirement Ken remained passionate about the stock market, UCONN girls basketball, and most of all his dear family and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, 543 George St. New Haven, on SUNDAY morning March 24, at 11:00 o'clock with Interment Services to follow in Beth Israel Cemetery, 855 Derby Milford Rd. Orange. Memorial contributions may be sent to CT Hospice in Branford. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit, www.shurefuneralhome.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 23, 2019