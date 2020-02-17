|
|
Burne, Kenneth N.
Kenneth N. Burne of Stony Creek, died Friday, February 14, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford. He was the beloved husband of 60 years to Laura Frazer Burne. Mr. Burne was born February 16, 1939 in New Haven, son of the late Kenneth H. and Viola Neely Burne. He worked for Echlin Manufacturing in Branford for 43 years, retiring as a Production Control Manager. He was a member of Volunteer Company 9, Branford Fire Department in Indian Neck. He formerly served on the Branford Board of Fire Commissioners. He built the house that he and Laura lived in in Stony Creek, and was a handyman who could fix anything. His hobbies included gardening and painting. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Bonnie (Steve) Palumbo and Kenneth R. "Butch" (Tina) Burne, both of Stony Creek; his grandchildren Frank, Steve (Kelly) and Jess Palumbo and Thomas (Alissa Mangini) and Katie Burne; his great-grandchild, Zackary Palumbo; and his sister, Kathy Reynolds of New Jersey. He was predeceased by his brother, Phillip Burne.
Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside service Friday morning at 11:00 in Stony Creek Cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Stony Creek Congregational Church, 192 Thimble Island Road, Stony Creek or to Fire Rescue Company 5, PO Box 3312, Stony Creek, CT 06405. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 19, 2020