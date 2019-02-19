Noonan Jr., Kenneth

Kenneth "Kenny" Robert Noonan, Jr., 64, a life long resident of Milford, CT who had recently moved to South Carolina, beloved husband of Catherine L. Noonan for 37 years, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

Born in Milford, CT on May 1, 1954, he was the son of the late Kenneth Robert Noonan, Sr. and Gladys E. Smith-Noonan. Kenny was very much a home body, he loved cars, enjoyed being a mechanic, but above all he loved his family the most. He was always there to lend a helping hand for whoever needed it. He was a mechanic at Stevens Ford of Milford before beginning his career with the State of CT department of transportation in Milford where he was a mechanic for over 20 years before accepting an early retirement several years ago. He will be missed by all.

Survivors include his loving twin daughters Melissa A. Marti-Signor (Ricky), Michelle L. Pepe (Jennifer), three grandchildren, Michael J. Marti, Guiliana and Nathan Pepe. He is also survived by his sisters Gail Carrano (Arthur) and Sheila Boucher (Stanley) as well as several nieces and nephews who loved him very much.

He was predeceased by his sister Sharon Davis, brother Michael Noonan, and daughter Christine Noonan.

The family would like to extend their deepest thanks and gratitude to his nephew William "Billy" Chancey for all he has done during this difficult time. It is all greatly appreciated by all of us.

A celebration of life will be held privately by the family. Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 19, 2019