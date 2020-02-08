New Haven Register Obituaries
Kenneth O. Cohrs, 83, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Veterans Administration Medical Center, West Haven. He was born in Bay City, Michigan on March 25, 1936 and was the son of the late Elray and Margaret Reuch Cohrs. Kenneth served his country faithfully in the US Navy. He was a self-employed carpenter for all his life and wood working was everything to him. Father of Carla (Daniel) Horbich, James R. (Jill) Cohrs and Kenneth Cohrs. Grandfather of Stefanie, Jianna, James Cohrs and Daniel Horbich. Brother of Eugene Cohrs and the late Wayne, James, Charles Cohrs and Peggy Bontrager. The visiting hours will be Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A service will be conducted at 6:30. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 9, 2020
