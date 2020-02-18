|
Rider, Kenneth O.
Kenneth Orrin "Ken" Rider, 81, a lifelong resident of North Haven passed away peacefully on February 18, 2020, at home, with his family by his side. He was born on December 9, 1938 in New Haven to the late Orrin "Bud" and Sylvia Blakeslee Rider. Ken proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Ken had many jobs and truly enjoyed every one of them. He was a police officer in North Haven for seven years. He then worked for Dichello Distributors as a sales manager for 21 years, where he made many lifelong friends. He worked for United Concrete Products with his nephew Peter. In 2004, he started a small business, KORCO, and worked in the communications business with his son David. He loved meeting new people and talking to them as he traveled throughout the state. Ken is survived by his wife of more than 57 years, Betty Ann Tenedine Rider. They loved being together and traveled to Aruba to spend time with their island friends. More recently, they spent most of their time in Tucson, Arizona, hiking through the mountains, riding horses and enjoying the desert lifestyle. He will be fondly remembered as a loyal husband, great father, grandfather, friend and hard worker. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren. Ken is survived by his loving children, David Rider (Sharon) of Madison and Jacky Donohue (Terence) of Southington, along with his grandchildren Alexandra and Jeffrey Rider, Tyler and Samantha Donohue. He is also survived by his sisters, Gail (Phil) Retzer and Janet (Bill) Kaliszewski.
The visiting hours will be Thursday February 20th from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Friday morning, February 21st at 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Hamden. Interment with full military honors will follow at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Ken to the Veterans Administration, 950 Campbell Avenue, West Haven, CT 06516. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 19, 2020