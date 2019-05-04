Hylwa, Kenneth P.

Kenneth Paul Hylwa, age 63, loving husband of Mae (Reeves) Hylwa, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital after a valiant battle with cancer. At his request, services will be private. Ken was born June 17, 1955, in Meriden, CT to Walter and Regina Hylwa. He was a graduate of Cheshire Academy in Cheshire, CT and while there played on the Lacrosse Team. He graduated from the University of Connecticut in Storrs with a Bachelor's Degree in Biology. While attending UConn, Ken competed on the Cross Country Team. During and after college, Ken worked for the United States Department of Forestry in Montana & Wyoming, cutting trails on horseback and camping for weeks at a time. Ken could accomplish anything he set his mind to do. Ken was the Founder and President of Hylwa Incorporated, a Design/Build and Construction Firm in Meriden, CT. He had a zest for life and a passion for adventure and sports. He loved to ride his bike and participated in the Mount Washington Road Race eight times in the last 10 years. He also loved sailing and some of his happiest times were on his sailboat 'Rainmaker" on which he did the Newport to Bermuda race in 2012. He was an avid skier and windsurfer, skied competitively, downhill racing in the New England Master's as well as in the Connecticut Industrial Ski Council and loved to play his guitar and compose songs. One of his favorite pastimes was getting together with friends to play and sing. Ken also served on the Goodwill of Southern New England's Board of Directors since 2011. He is survived by his devoted wife Mae, his son Blake Newcomer, whom he loved more than anything; Blake's mother, Julie Newcomer; his parents; sister, Laura (Geoffrey) Gardiner; brothers, Wayne (Alrun) Hylwa and Craig T. (Camalia Valdes) Hylwa; his niece, Jennifer Hylwa and his two nephews, Christopher Hylwa and Enrique Thomas Hylwa; dedicated colleagues and co-workers and a host of longtime friends. He was loved by so many and will be sorely missed. Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com Published in The New Haven Register on May 5, 2019