Kopas, Kenneth S.
Kenneth S. Kopas, age 67, of Weston, the loving husband of Patrice Piazza Kopas, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at his home.
He was employed for many years at the New Haven Register.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Christopher and Mark; his brother, John Kopas and his wife, Michele of Trumbull; sister-in-law, Carina Silvestri and her husband, John of Weston and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend a visitation at the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Road in Fairfield on Monday, September 2, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Weston. Interment is private.
Donations may be made in his memory to the Weston High School Booster's Club, School Road in Weston, CT 06883.
To send an online condolence or view the complete obituary, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 1, 2019