Wein, Kenneth S.

Entered into rest, March 15, 2019, Kenneth S. Wein, 73, of Clinton, CT; devoted husband for 26 years of Terrianne Wein; beloved father of Jen and Carey Wein and Lisa Marino-Sarmiento; father-in-law of Adrian M. Sarmiento; loving brother of Fred Wein and the late Edward Wein; grandfather of Jaidyn and Kyla; brother-in-law of Beth Wein; uncle of Matthew, Stefanie, Cara, Natalie, Erin, Leanna, and Tyler; also survived by cousins and many wonderful friends; born May 27, 1945 in Brooklyn, NY, son of the late Morris and Celia Wein. Kenneth served his country in the US Navy where he began medical training as a corpsman and spent his career as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist.

Family and friends may call at MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St., New Haven, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and attend funeral services at 12 noon. Interment to follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to CT Hospice, Inc., 100 Double Beach Dr., Branford, CT 06405 or Autism Speaks, 1 East 33rd Street, 4th Floor, NY, NY 10016. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019