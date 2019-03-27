New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maresca & Sons Funeral Home
592 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-624-3411
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Maresca & Sons Funeral Home
592 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Maresca & Sons Funeral Home
592 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Wein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth S. Wein


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth S. Wein Obituary
Wein, Kenneth S.
Entered into rest, March 15, 2019, Kenneth S. Wein, 73, of Clinton, CT; devoted husband for 26 years of Terrianne Wein; beloved father of Jen and Carey Wein and Lisa Marino-Sarmiento; father-in-law of Adrian M. Sarmiento; loving brother of Fred Wein and the late Edward Wein; grandfather of Jaidyn and Kyla; brother-in-law of Beth Wein; uncle of Matthew, Stefanie, Cara, Natalie, Erin, Leanna, and Tyler; also survived by cousins and many wonderful friends; born May 27, 1945 in Brooklyn, NY, son of the late Morris and Celia Wein. Kenneth served his country in the US Navy where he began medical training as a corpsman and spent his career as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist.
Family and friends may call at MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St., New Haven, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and attend funeral services at 12 noon. Interment to follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to CT Hospice, Inc., 100 Double Beach Dr., Branford, CT 06405 or Autism Speaks, 1 East 33rd Street, 4th Floor, NY, NY 10016. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maresca & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now