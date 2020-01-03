|
|
Stahnke, Kenneth
Kenneth Frank Stahnke "Ken" 82, passed away peacefully on December 30 at the Presque Isle Rehabilitation & Nursing Center after a long battle with alzheimers.
He was born in New Haven, CT in 1937, the son of Frank Stahnke and Mina Hansen Stahnke and enjoyed his childhood with multigenerational family members, especially his Aunt Anna. He had a lifelong love of automobiles resulting in an extensive collection of antique autos. He was very proud to have served in the US Navy Seabees reserves. He had an enjoyable career with the state of CT as highway construction superintendent while bringing up his family in Southbury CT. From there, he retired to Florida and enjoyed traveling to Europe and Canada, then to Union ME, with his final destination, Mars Hill ME.
Ken was predeceased by his wife Carol and son Doug. He is survived by his wife Judy, his son Don, his wife Chris and their children Brittany and Brandon of Lake Worth FL, and his son Dave and his children Sarette & Connor of Killingworth CT. He is also survived by Judys son Mark Mulligan of West Gardiner ME and Marks son Tanner of Lewiston ME.
There will be no service. Donations in his memory honoring his lifelong love of dogs and cats, but especially cats, may be made to the Central Aroostook Humane Society, Cross St, Presque Isle ME 04769. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.duncan-graves.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 4, 2020