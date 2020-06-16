Kenneth Victory
Kenneth B. Victory, 36, of Hamden, died June 6, 2020 as a result of a motor vehicle accident. He was born September 13, 1983 in New Haven, the son of Kenneth and Suzanne Victory. Kenneth is survived by his son Christian Victory. He also leaves behind his parents, brother Joseph Boeckel (Jennifer Hickey), brother Anthony Victory (Tanya Hindle), and sister Christine Victory. He is also survived by his maternal Grandmother Catherine Luedee, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, as well as his nephews and nieces, Nickolas, AvaLynn, Aaliyah, and AJ.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects in celebration of Kenneth's life on Friday, June 19, 1:00-1:30 p.m. at All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Ave., North Haven. Masks and social distancing are required.

Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 16, 2020.
