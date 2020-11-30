1/1
Kerry E. Sullivan
Sullivan, Kerry E.
Kerry Ellen Sullivan, 67, of Southbury, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, November 23, 2020. Born in New Haven, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Leona (Steinle) Sullivan. Kerry leaves behind her sister Tara Sullivan Rickart of Southbury, and niece Marcy (Rickart) Kelman and her husband Christopher Kelman and their children, Jackson and Josie, of Monroe. Kerry was predeceased by her brother, Captain Leo D. Sullivan (USAF).
As a teenager, Kerry and her siblings worked in her father's popular New Haven eatery, Patricia's Restaurant. After graduating from North Haven High School, she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree at Boston College with a double major in Art History and French. Kerry went on to receive her Master of Arts in Art History at the University of Massachusetts. Kerry worked at The Frick Collection in New York City for 30 years, retiring as the Head of the Photo Archive Department. Prior to joining the Frick, she worked at the Yale Center for British Art in New Haven and served on the Board of Governors for The Census of Stained Glass Windows of America.
Kerry was a devoted parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Southbury. She loved travelling, laughing with friends, and spending quality time with her grandniece, grandnephew, and close-knit family. More than anything else, Kerry will be remembered for her genuine cheerfulness, kindhearted nature, and compassionate spirit. She radiated positivity and had a smile for everyone she met.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held TODAY, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 910 Main Street South, Southbury. Prior to the Mass, Kerry's family will be at the church at 10:00 a.m. to receive condolences. Masks, social distancing, and attendance protocols must be followed. Burial will be at a later date at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in Kerry's name to the Leo D. Sullivan '66 Memorial Scholarship Fund, Notre Dame High School, 1 Notre Dame Way, West Haven, CT 06516. Arrangements are in care of BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT. To send condolences to her family, please visit:
www.beecherandbennett.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
