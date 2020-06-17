Owens, Kevin Barry
Kevin Barry Owens, 59, retired Lieutenant, New Haven Fire Dept. of East Haven passed away peacefully Friday, June 5, 2020 at CT Hospice, Branford after an intense battle with cancer. He we was born on November 15, 1960 in New Haven to Harold (Skip) and Gail Owens. Kevin is survived by his wife Nancy and loving daughter Presley. He is the brother to Susan (George Stevens), Maura (Thomas) Neville, Brian (Patricia). Beloved nieces and nephews. After graduating Hamden High Kevin attended SUNY Farmingdale and went on to earn a private pilot license taking his friends and family on great adventures. His love of Aviation led to a career at Tweed New Haven Airport. Kevin following in his father's footsteps was appointed to New Haven Fire Department in 1995 and served over 20 years and earned numerous citations and awards. Kayo will always be remembered as a great husband, father, brother, uncle, friend and neighbor. He will be missed by his best friend and companion Charlie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday morning at 10:00 in St. Bernadette Church, New Haven. Burial will be private. Friends may call Friday from 4:00-7:00 pm at Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Per current pandemic guidlines, masks must be worn at all times, social distancing must be followed and socializing inside the Funeral Home after paying one's respects to the family will not be allowed. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a 529 NY Education Plan established for Kevin's daughter Presley. Checks made payable to Nancy Mackle Owens, FBO Presley Marie Owens can be mailed to 560 Silver Sands Rd., East Haven, CT 06512. www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 17, 2020.