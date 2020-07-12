McHugh, Kevin BrionKevin Brion McHugh 62 of New Haven passed away on July 8, 2020 at home. He was born July 21, 1957 in New Haven to Stephen and Josephine (Savenelli) McHugh. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Bettyann (Somosky) McHugh and children; Kevin McHugh (Teresa) of New Haven, Amy McHugh (companion, Luis Irizarry) of New Haven and two grandchildren, Marjorie Gomez and Sofia McHugh. Kevin is also survived by siblings, Dorothy Orso (John) of East Haven, Joan McGovern (Patrick) of Maryland, Laura McHugh (Lisa Ventura) of New Haven, Donna Cifaldi of Clinton, John Tourangeau (Todd) of Bristol and numerous nieces/nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Tony and Dennis Tourangeau.Kevin was a hardworking production supervisor for Echlin Automotive for 25 years. He enjoyed watching his favorite teams, the New York Yankees and the Kansas City Chiefs. He loved spending time with his family, especially his 2 granddaughters. He was loved by so many.Family will receive mask wearing friends on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 6:30 p.m. in the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. Burial will be private.203-467-2789