1/1
Kevin Brion McHugh
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McHugh, Kevin Brion
Kevin Brion McHugh 62 of New Haven passed away on July 8, 2020 at home. He was born July 21, 1957 in New Haven to Stephen and Josephine (Savenelli) McHugh. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Bettyann (Somosky) McHugh and children; Kevin McHugh (Teresa) of New Haven, Amy McHugh (companion, Luis Irizarry) of New Haven and two grandchildren, Marjorie Gomez and Sofia McHugh. Kevin is also survived by siblings, Dorothy Orso (John) of East Haven, Joan McGovern (Patrick) of Maryland, Laura McHugh (Lisa Ventura) of New Haven, Donna Cifaldi of Clinton, John Tourangeau (Todd) of Bristol and numerous nieces/nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Tony and Dennis Tourangeau.
Kevin was a hardworking production supervisor for Echlin Automotive for 25 years. He enjoyed watching his favorite teams, the New York Yankees and the Kansas City Chiefs. He loved spending time with his family, especially his 2 granddaughters. He was loved by so many.
Family will receive mask wearing friends on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 6:30 p.m. in the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. Burial will be private.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
43 Kirkham Ave.
East Haven, CT 06512
(203) 467-2789
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved