Smith, Kevin D.
Kevin Dale Smith, 64, of Reading, PA, entered into eternal rest Thursday, June 20, 2019. He was born in New Haven, CT on April 9, 1955. He was currently employed with Reading Truck Group. Kevin leaves to cherish his memory, loving wife, Diane Smith; mother, Lessie Smith; daughters, Tina and Lisa Smith; grandchildren, Devin, Aleisha, Jayla, Jayden, and Cameron; two great-grandchildren, Devin, Jr. and Braeden; brothers, Edward Smith (CA), Samuel Smith (NC), and Quincy (Beth Jesse) Smith (CT); sister, Vivian (Anthony) Mitchell (CT); brother-in-law, William (Evelyn) Stark; sisters-in-law, Patricia (Daniel) Parker and Judy (Donnie Backus) Stark; and a host of family and friends. He was predeceased by his father, Samuel R. Smith; and sister-in-law, Cassandra Smith.
A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT. Friends may call Wednesday at the funeral home from 10:00 – 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. To leave a message of comfort for the Smith family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on June 30, 2019