New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin D. Smith


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin D. Smith Obituary
Smith, Kevin D.
Kevin Dale Smith, 64, of Reading, PA, entered into eternal rest Thursday, June 20, 2019. He was born in New Haven, CT on April 9, 1955. He was currently employed with Reading Truck Group. Kevin leaves to cherish his memory, loving wife, Diane Smith; mother, Lessie Smith; daughters, Tina and Lisa Smith; grandchildren, Devin, Aleisha, Jayla, Jayden, and Cameron; two great-grandchildren, Devin, Jr. and Braeden; brothers, Edward Smith (CA), Samuel Smith (NC), and Quincy (Beth Jesse) Smith (CT); sister, Vivian (Anthony) Mitchell (CT); brother-in-law, William (Evelyn) Stark; sisters-in-law, Patricia (Daniel) Parker and Judy (Donnie Backus) Stark; and a host of family and friends. He was predeceased by his father, Samuel R. Smith; and sister-in-law, Cassandra Smith.
A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT. Friends may call Wednesday at the funeral home from 10:00 – 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. To leave a message of comfort for the Smith family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
Download Now