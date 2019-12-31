|
|
Doran, Kevin
Kevin Doran, 90, of North Haven, CT passed peacefully on Friday, December 27, 2019. Kevin was the proprietor of Doran's Bar & Grille in North Haven since 1976. Kevin was one of eight children born to Edward and Anastasia Doran of County Wexford, Ireland. He will be sorely missed by his daughters Esther Vegliante (Neil) of Bethany, Patty Hird (Greg) of Hamden, Anita Maniscalco (Pete) of Darien, Imelda Doran (Jim) of Wallingford, and by his sons Eamonn Doran and Dermot Doran both of Hamden. Kevin was predeceased by his eldest daughter Veronica Benson. He also leaves behind grandchildren: IdaMarie, Peter Jr., Steven, and Mathew and great-grandchildren Maddie, Katie, and Declan. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation and thank you to the staff and volunteers at Hospice of Branford for the outstanding professional care, kindness, and compassion given to Kevin during the sunset of his life. Thank you all for enabling him to keep his sense of humor to the end. The family requests in leu of flowers to please consider donations in memory of Kevin Doran to: CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405.The family will be holding a private service at a later date. Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 1, 2020