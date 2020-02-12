|
|
Hanratty, Kevin F.
Kevin Francis Hanratty, 85, of Cheshire, formerly of Woodbridge, CT passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020 at Artis Senior Living of Branford with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of the late Bridget Teresa Walsh Hanratty. Kevin was born in Kingscourt, county of Meath, Ireland and was the son of the late Peter and Katie McEntee Hanratty. He had worked as a carpenter for Local #326 union for many years until his retirement. Kevin was a member of the Irish American Community Center/Gaelic Football & Hurling Club in New Haven and the Pioneers of the Sacred Heart. He enjoyed nature, music and never shied away from hard work. Kevin's greatest pride was his Irish heritage. Father of Peter (Debi) Hanratty, Kathleen (Charles) Meeker, Eileen Hanratty and Brendan Hanratty. Grandfather of Meagan, Owen, Kendall, Justin and Nathan. Brother of Sister Veronica Philomena, Dympna, Bernadette, Olive, Josephine, Vera and the late Vincent, Agnes, Brian, Martha, Margaret, Kathleen, and P.J. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
The visiting hours will be Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Family and friends are invited to go directly to St. Joseph's Church, 129 Edwards Street, New Haven on Saturday morning at 10:00 for a Mass of Christian burial and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Mary's Church, 5 Hillhouse Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 13, 2020