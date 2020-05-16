Kevin Flannery
Flannery, Kevin
Kevin John Flannery, age 68, of Wilmington, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at his home.
He was born September 28, 1951 in Bridgeport, CT. He was the son of the late Edward and Edna Flannery. He was the brother of the late Timothy Flannery.
He went to Georgetown High School in Massachusetts and was a sprinkler fitter for the Local 669.
Surviving is one daughter, Taylor Flannery of Arlington, WA and his siblings Michael Flannery, Patty Merchant, Sharon Leon and husband Edward, Mary Marsilo and husband Sam, Colleen Collier, Eileen Hanson and husband Steve and Kathleen Degou. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Kevin loved nature, talking politics and spending time with his daughter. A Memorial Service in Connecticut is on hold.
You may share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com.
Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403. 910.791.9099.

Published in The New Haven Register on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wilmington Funeral & Cremation - Wilmington
1535 S. 41st Street
Wilmington, NC 28403
910-791-9099
