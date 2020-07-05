1/1
Kevin J. Nichols
Nichols, Kevin J.
Kevin J. Nichols, age 37, of Hamden, passed away July 3, 2020. Born in New Haven on January 24, 1983 he is survived by his mother Diane V. Nichols of North Haven; his brother David & his wife Maura Nichols of Albany, NY; nephew Adam Nichols; Aunt & Uncle Ronald & Linda Vanacore and cousins Ronald Jr. & Michael Vanacore all of Hamden. A 2001 Hamden High School graduate Kevin was employed at Sikorsky Aircraft.
Friends may visit with his family on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave, Hamden prior to his Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. in Devine Mercy Parish - St. Rita Church, 1620 Whitney Ave, Hamden. Contributions in his memory may be made to Animal Haven, 89 Mill Rd, North Haven, 06473.
www.beecherandbennett.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
