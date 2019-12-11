New Haven Register Obituaries
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
View Map
Kevin J. Walsh


1962 - 2019
Kevin J. Walsh Obituary
Walsh, Kevin J.
Kevin J. Walsh, 57, of Hamden, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital with his family by his side. He was born in New Haven on July 17, 1962 and was the son of Robert and Ethel Robichaud Walsh. Kevin worked as a Master Electrician for IEBW Local 90 for many years until his retirement. Brother of Donna (Stephen) Johanson, Linda (Lawrence Greenfield) Walsh and Cathy (Dino) Parente. Also survived by his dear friends Deanne Spencer, Gary McGowin, many nieces and nephews.
The visiting hours will be Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A service will be conducted in the funeral home at 1:00. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the , 825 Brook Street, I-91 Tech Ctr. #3, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 12, 2019
