Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Elm Street
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 933-1217
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Elm Street
West Haven, CT 06516
Kevin L. Hood


Kevin L. Hood Obituary
Hood, Kevin L.
Kevin L. Hood, age 47, of New Haven passed away on February 18, 2019 at his home. Kevin was born in New Haven on April 6, 1971 to Linda Hood of New Haven and the late Douglas Hood. He worked for Tufano Amusements for over 20 years and as a furniture delivery driver for many years. He was an avid Nascar, NY Yankees and New England Patriots fan. He will be sadly missed. Besides his mother, he is survived by his three children, Kevin, Ashley and Kyle Hood all of Wallingford, one brother, James Hood of Maine and one sister, Eileen (Tony) Menillo of East Haven. Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm Street, West Haven on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 21, 2019
