Boucher, Kevin N.
Kevin N. Boucher, 74, of Henderson, Nevada, passed away May 9, 2019. He was born February 9, 1945 in New Haven, CT. He served in the U.S. National Guard and then earned a Bachelor's degree from the University of New Haven. Kevin worked as a Police Officer for 23 years for the city of New Haven. He is survived by his wife, Karen Stevens Boucher; his daughters Jennifer Boucher of Queens, NY and Maria Dziura of Cheshire, CT along with 7 grandchildren; his brother Gerald Boucher of East Haven; his sister Katherine Terrone of New Haven. Arrangements have been provided by Palm Mortuaries of Henderson, NV and burial will be at Southern Nevada Veteran's Cemetery in Boulder City, NV.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 12, 2019