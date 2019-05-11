New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Boulder Highway Mortuary and Cemetery
800 South Boulder Highway
Henderson, NV 89015
(702) 464-8440
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Boucher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin N. Boucher


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kevin N. Boucher Obituary
Boucher, Kevin N.
Kevin N. Boucher, 74, of Henderson, Nevada, passed away May 9, 2019. He was born February 9, 1945 in New Haven, CT. He served in the U.S. National Guard and then earned a Bachelor's degree from the University of New Haven. Kevin worked as a Police Officer for 23 years for the city of New Haven. He is survived by his wife, Karen Stevens Boucher; his daughters Jennifer Boucher of Queens, NY and Maria Dziura of Cheshire, CT along with 7 grandchildren; his brother Gerald Boucher of East Haven; his sister Katherine Terrone of New Haven. Arrangements have been provided by Palm Mortuaries of Henderson, NV and burial will be at Southern Nevada Veteran's Cemetery in Boulder City, NV.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now