Hoffstadt, Kevin P.
Kevin P. Hoffstadt age 70 of Beacon Falls formerly of Milford, CT died on Jan. 30, 2020 at CT Hospice. Born in New Haven on Dec. 29, 1949 to the late Burton & Gertrude Ryan Hoffstadt. He is survived by his wife Elaine Morrisey Hoffstadt and sons Tyson Hoffstadt of Seymour, CT, Ryan Hoffstadt of Naugatuck, CT and stepson Joe (Kim) McDaniel of North Carolina. Also surviving him are his grandchildren Brianna & Dillon Cameron of Utah, Nevaeh & Alexa McDaniel and Melody Simon of North Carolina; his sister Karen H. (Dennis) Stephens of Bethany, niece Amy (Jeff) Sudmyer and nephew Jonathan Stephens and great-nephew & niece Charles & Elizabeth Sudmyer. He was predeceased by infant son Andrew Hoffstadt and stepdaughter Rachael Cameron.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 2, 2020