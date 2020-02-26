New Haven Register Obituaries
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
Kevin P. (Tamsin) Tamulevich


1949 - 2020
Kevin P. (Tamsin) Tamulevich Obituary
Tamulevich (Tamsin), Kevin P.
Kevin P. Tamulevich (Tamsin), 70, passed away on February 22, 2020. He was born in Branford August 26, 1949, son of the late Joseph and Irene Melillo Tamulevich (Tamsin). Prior to retiring he worked in the lumber industry where his biggest achievement was being Vice-President of Housatonic Lumber for many years. He was a life member of the Branford Elks Lodge, BPOE 1939 in Branford. His proudest accomplishment was being a member of Aerial One Hook and Ladder volunteer fire company in Branford, acting as Captain for many years. His true passion was traveling, which he did to many countries especially in Central and South America as well as Europe. Kevin also relished sharing his home with exchange students from Brazil, Spain and Columbia to learn about their cultures. He was predeceased by his brother Joseph and sister Ilene (Beanie) Shorey and his best buddy, his black Labrador retriever, Harvey. He leaves behind his wife Lesley (Anastasio) of 37 years and his son Colin Michael.
We would like to say a special "Thank You" to our neighbors and friends who came to our aid in times of need, especially Ben and Rachel Gallucci.
There will be no service or calling hours. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. For online guestbook see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 1, 2020
