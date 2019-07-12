Gamache, Kevin R.

Kevin Richard Gamache, 23, loving son of James R. and Denise Bodwell Gamache of Wallingford died Wednesday, July 10 from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. He was born in New Haven September 10, 1995, and was a graduate of Sheehan H.S. in 2013 and the University of Connecticut School of Business in 2017. Kevin enjoyed playing guitar, music, baseball, basketball, skiing, and fishing with his grandfather. Kevin loved to be outdoors, and could often be found hiking or riding his bike with his friends. Brother of Matthew R. Gamache of Charlestown, MA. Grandson of Robert and Carol Gamache of Wallingford. Kevin is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, dear friends, and his dog Bailey. He was predeceased by grandparents Richard and Maryann Bodwell. Friends may visit with his family Monday, July 15 at BEECHER & BENNETT, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden from 4-8 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Kevin Gamache may be made to Yalesville Little League, PO 4065 Yalesville Station, Wallingford, CT 06492; [email protected]; 203-626-5919. For information or to send a condolence, please see www.beecherandbennett.com. Published in The New Haven Register from July 13 to July 14, 2019