Kieran D. Doyle
1934 - 2020
Doyle, Kieran D.
Kieran David Doyle (Dee) 85, of Tega Cay, SC, passed away on Oct. 22, 2020. He was born in New Haven, CT on Nov. 29, 1934 to John J. and Theresa Frabotta Doyle of Wallingford, CT. Husband of Patricia Doyle of Tega Cay, SC, formally of Waterbury, CT, and father of Brian K. Doyle and wife Vicki Smith-Doyle of Chicago, IL and Deirdre Doyle and husband Bruce Aycock of Charlotte, NC. Grandfather to John Aycock and Carolyn Aycock of Charlotte, NC. Brother of Peter A. Doyle and wife Carole of Wallingford, CT, Uncle of Lisa Doyle Pelletier and husband James of Southington, CT, David Silvestri of Waterbury, CT, and David K. Doyle and grandniece Alexandra K. Doyle of West Haven, CT. Nephew of Mary Cimino of Wallingford, CT and cousin of Linda Cimino and Doris LaPlante of Glastonbury, CT. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, and a graduate of New Haven College with a degree in electrical engineering. He worked for many industries in Connecticut over his long career in engineering and manufacturing. Dee and his wife Pat traveled extensively during their long and loving 63 year marriage. He was an avid sailor and photographer with a great talent for both. He was a man of many stories and was loved by all who were blessed to have known him. He will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dee's memory to:
Mystic Seaport
75 Greenmanville Avenue
Mystic, CT 06355
or https://www.mysticseaport.org/support/legacy-giving/

Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 29, 2020.
