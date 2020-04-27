|
|
Griffin, Kim Alan
Kim Alan Griffin, age 64, of Hamden, CT, Peacefully entered into eternal rest on April 16, 2020. Born in New Haven, CT, to the late Richard and Carrie Griffin, Jr. Kim, leaves to cherish his memories a devoted wife Grace Griffin, eight sisters: Debra Griffin Preston of Meriden, CT, Richelle Ailene (Aubrey Sr.) Waller of Harperwoods, MI, Judith Ann Prentice of Atlanta, GA, Bonita Johnson of Tulsa, OK, Denise Johnson of Wichita, KS, April Griffin of Stillwater, OK, Gail Griffin of Tulsa, OK, Monica Griffin of Broken Arrow, OK. Three brothers: Guy (Grace) Griffin of West Haven, CT, Michael Johnson of Tulsa, OK, William Johnson of Gulf Port, MS. A beloved aunt Joan Inge Sands of Hamden, CT, and a host of other relatives, nieces, nephews and cousins and longtime friends. The family will like to extend special gratitude to all of you who have called, sent cards, prayers and the many acts of kindness you have bestowed upon us.
Services entrusted to Colonial of Hamden, CT services will be private. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020