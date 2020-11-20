1/1
Kimberly Ann Bredenberg Wynne
Wynne, Kimberly Ann Bredenberg
Kimberly Ann Bredenberg Wynne, age 59 of East Haven died peacefully in her home, wrapped in the embrace of her children, her beautiful granddaughter, and family. She was greeted in heaven by her "groom" and love of her life, Hugh "Bert" Wynne, who left 12 years before her. She was also predeceased by her parents Clifford and Ann (Carrano) Bredenberg. Broken hearted are her daughter Lauren Angela and son in law Eric Cusano, her son John "JT" Wynne, her granddaughter, Angela Evelyn. She leaves her loving brothers, Clifford Bredenberg and sister-in-law Fatima, Kurt Bredenberg, her heart sister and brother Susan and Ralph Angelo, brother and sisters-in-law, Jack (Kathe) Wynne, Mary Raymond, Matthew (Felicia) Wynne, Paul Rescigno, several nieces, nephews, and many special friends. Along with her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother-in-law James Raymond, sister-in-law Elizabeth Rescigno, and a nephew Brian J. Wynne. Kim worked as a hairdresser at Creative Hair Studio in Northford, and will be missed by her work family and friends, especially Tricia Bevilacqua with whom she loved deeply. Kim will be most remembered for her beautiful beaming smile, her infectious laugh, and the enormous amount of love she gave to everyone will be forever missed!
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial MONDAY MORNING in the St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. There will be NO CALLING HOURS. Memorial contributions may be made to the VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice, 753 Boston Post Rd. Suite 200, Guilford, CT 06437. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd., East Haven. Sign Kimberly Ann's guest book online and see her complete obituary at
www,portofuneralhomes.net



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church
Funeral services provided by
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
