Kimberly Ann (Kimmie) Hall
Kimberly (Kimmie) Ann Hall, 49 years old of Orange, passed away on April 19, 2020. Born October 19, 1970, she was the loving daughter of Ruth Williams (Herman) of Orange and Russell Hall of Coventry. Kim was the beloved girlfriend of Gary Devlin of East Haven. She loved her animals and enjoyed going to concerts at Mohegan Sun. Kim will be missed by family and many friends. She was an inspiration to all who loved her and never let illness break her spirit.
A memorial service will be celebrated at a later date to be announced.

Published in The New Haven Register on May 5, 2020.
